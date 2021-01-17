Milford High School moves to remote learning following rise in COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Milford High School announced they are moving to remote learning starting Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.
School officials announced the move Sunday afternoon, leaving parents and students two days to prepare for the change.
Officials say they are making this change due to a ‘large number’ of their students testing positive for COVID-19.
They say many students have been coming to school not feeling well and later testing positive, possibly exposing classmates and teachers.
In-season fine arts and extracurriculars will continue as scheduled however out of season activities are to be paused for two weeks, officials say.
They say the plan is to be back in the building and to resume out-of-season activities by Feb. 1.
Only the high school will be moving to remote learning as officials say they are only seeing a rise in cases there.
Officials also emphasized that “most if not all, of the positive cases are not originating inside the school, but from activities conducted after school.”
