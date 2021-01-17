Mt. Orab bar cited for violating state curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mt. Orab bar was cited Saturday for violating Gov. DeWine’s current health order.
The Bar was cited for selling alcohol after the current curfew, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP agents say the permit holder unlocked the bar door, letting in a group of patrons and unknowingly agents into the bar at 10:50 p.m.
Under Gov. Mike DeWine’s current order extended through Jan. 23, Ohioans must stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Agents say they saw about 40 people in the bar that was continuing to operate after hours.
Overall seven Ohio bars were cited overnight, agents said.
Other citations include:
- DST Miller Inc., known as Papa Don’s Pub, Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 8:50 p.m., agents visited the establishment and observed more than 50 patrons inside. Every seat at the bar was occupied, and no social distancing measures were in place. Several patrons were observed consuming alcohol, congregating shoulder to shoulder, and moving freely throughout the establishment.
- Gus’s Place, Beaver, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and unsanitary conditions. At 10:40 p.m., agents observed approximately 25 patrons inside the establishment. Many patrons stood while consuming alcoholic beverages. No facial coverings were worn by staff or patrons.
- Riverside Entertainment LLC., known as Riverwood Café, Lakewood, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the location at 9:14 p.m. and observed approximately 100 patrons inside. Patrons were standing shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the establishment, leaving no room to move about without direct contact. Patrons occupied every seat at the bar, and more stood directly behind them. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were observed.
- Blackout Cat Inc., known as Shadows Bar & Grill, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct disorderly activity. Agents and officers from the Parma Heights Police Department conducted a joint investigation. Agents and officers arrived at 8:15 p.m. and observed approximately 100 patrons inside. Patrons were closely congregating and occupied consecutive seats at the bar. Additional patrons stood directly behind to order. While some safety precautions were in place, there were no social distancing measures or physical barriers separating groups. Patrons were permitted to move freely while consuming alcoholic beverages, leaving no room to move about without direct contact.
- Lexiam LLC, known as In The Drink, Fairview Park, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 10:25 p.m. and observed the business to be open and operating. Numerous patrons were inside and consuming alcoholic beverages.
- 17007 Lorain Avenue Inc., known as Backstage Bar, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the establishment at 10:40 p.m. and observed the business to be open and operating. Numerous patrons were inside consuming alcoholic beverages while staff were preparing additional drinks.
OSHP says each of the establishments will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/ or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
