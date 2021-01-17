Ohio reports single-day spike of 65 COVID-19 deaths and 5,247 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health reported 10,200 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 826,754 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
The 24-hour increase of 5,247 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 65 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 97,176 total cases and 1,068 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 43,189 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 6,355 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
