Protesters gather outside Ohio Statehouse just days before presidential inauguration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Protesters gathered outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday just days before the presidential inauguration.
Columbus is one of the many cities throughout the U.S. that have been preparing for armed protests following the deadly protest that occurred at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
To prepare for the protest, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a proclamation Thursday giving the National Guard the ability to help law enforcement prior to the presidential inauguration.
On Tuesday, DeWine said he activated nearly 600 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. and in Ohio.
“People have the right to protest. They do not have the right to be destructive or hurt other people. We welcome peaceful protesters, but we saw what happened at the Capitol, so we are concerned, " DeWine said during a press conference Tuesday.
According to the Columbus Dispatch, the protests outside the state house began at noon Sunday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard will be “out in full force” and “will have a significant presence in Columbus and available anywhere else trouble may arise,” DeWine said.
In the interest of public safety, DeWine announced the Ohio Statehouse and state office buildings will be closed Sunday through Wednesday.
