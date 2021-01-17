Scientists discover “Super-Earth” planet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scientists say they have discovered a new planet described as a “Super-Earth.”
It’s about 280 lightyears away and is known as an exoplanet because it’s located outside of our solar system.
The planet is twice the size of ours and likely three times as old scientists say.
Before getting excited about the potential for life, they say this planet is located close to one of the oldest stars in our milky way.
The average surface temperature is most likely 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.
