Snow showers off and on through Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds and intermittent snow showers will continue to dominate the forecast through the remainder of the weekend. Sunday highs will remain in the low to mid 30s across the Tri-State.
Occasional flurries, snow showers and rain showers will gradually taper off early on Monday morning.
Total weekend snow accumulations will range from less than one inch southeast of the City to as much as two inches near Connersville and Liberty, IN to the northwest. Since the ground is fairly warm, most of the weekend air temps will be warmer than freezing and the totals listed above fall in spots over a three-day period.
Go ahead with your plans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be blustery and cold, but the afternoon turns partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There is another chance for light snow on Tuesday morning.
The next weather-maker arrives Thursday morning with mainly rain, but a wintry mix is possible in some locations.
