Cincinnati MLK Day Parade street closures

Cincinnati MLK Day Parade street closures
(Source: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 7:41 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s MLK Day Parade will take place Monday morning, the following streets will be closed 930 a.m. - approximately 12 p.m.

Ted Berry Way- closed between Rosa Parks Street and the Suspension Bridge

Rosa Parks Street/ Vine Street- closed between Ted Berry Way and Seventh St

Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way

Race Street- closed between Seventh Street and Freedom Way

Second Street- closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way

Third Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street

Fourth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street

Fifth Street- closed between Race Street and Walnut Street

Sixth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street

CPD advises motorists to use caution around the event site and to use alternate routes if possible. CPD posts will be on-site to help maintain residential access.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.