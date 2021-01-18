Cincinnati MLK Day Parade street closures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s MLK Day Parade will take place Monday morning, the following streets will be closed 930 a.m. - approximately 12 p.m.
Ted Berry Way- closed between Rosa Parks Street and the Suspension Bridge
Rosa Parks Street/ Vine Street- closed between Ted Berry Way and Seventh St
Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way
Race Street- closed between Seventh Street and Freedom Way
Second Street- closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way
Third Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street
Fourth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street
Fifth Street- closed between Race Street and Walnut Street
Sixth Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street
CPD advises motorists to use caution around the event site and to use alternate routes if possible. CPD posts will be on-site to help maintain residential access.
