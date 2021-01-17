Cold and cloudy forecast for Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight temperatures drop into the 20s with a chance for a few more scattered snow showers before dawn. Go ahead with your plans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday will be blustery and cold, but you may see a few peeks of sun through the afternoon clouds as highs struggle to reach the lower 30s.
There is another opportunity for light snow or a wintry mix on Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches the region. When the sun finally reappears late in the day, afternoon highs will get a boost and climb into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
Sunshine and dry conditions continue through Wednesday. The next weather-maker arrives Thursday morning with mainly rain, but a wintry mix is possible in some locations.
