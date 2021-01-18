FBI arrests Louisville man for role in U.S. Capitol protests

Damon Michael Beckley has been charged with Disorderly Conduct on Capitol grounds. (Source: Grayson County Detention Center)
By Brett Martin | January 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 5:45 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man seen on video inside the nation’s capitol on January 6 has been arrested.

This was Beckley during the protest at senator Mitch McConnell's home. (Source: WAVE)

FBI Louisville announced they have arrested Damon Michael Beckley in Hart County Saturday.

He’s been charged with Disorderly Conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI says he’s being held in federal custody and will make his first court appearance Jan 19.

Beckley was also seen at a protest at Senator Mitch McConnell’s house before the insurrection.

