Happening today: Freestore Foodbank food distribution

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Freestore Foodbank is distributing food Monday to help families on the National Day of Service.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freestore Foodbank has coordinated and hosted emergency food distributions in neighborhoods throughout Greater Cincinnati and distributed more than 30 million meals.
These drive-up food distributions are a safe way to have the organization and its staff get food to families in need during this unprecedented time.
“Right now, due to the pandemic, we estimate that at least 110,000 children in our tristate at risk of hunger. That number keeps growing and we have to do all we can to make sure families have enough food on their table and give them one less thing to worry about,” said Freestore Foodbank VP of External Affairs Trisha Rayner. “We are proud to have our National Guard members and community volunteers join us on this National Day of Service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service to our community.”
Tennessee Avenue Drive-Thru Food Distribution
- Freestore Foodbank Mayerson Distribution Center, 1250 Tennessee Ave.
- January 18, 2021
- 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
They’re set for volunteers for Monday’s distribution but if you’re interested in honoring #MLK, you can check out volunteer opportunities here.
