Kentucky records fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 1,998 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the smallest daily case increase since Jan. 2.
Weekly cases were down last week (23,050) from the week before, when holiday reporting lags and a surge in new cases gave the state its highest weekly case number (26,799) of the pandemic.
Recent case data (below) suggest the post-holiday surge is leveling off or has already done so.
The state also recorded 40 new virus-related deaths Monday for a pandemic total of 3,167.
Kentucky’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stands at 11.64 percent. The rate is down from last Monday’s rate of 12.23 percent and has come in below 12 percent every day since Friday.
Hospitalization data remained stable through the state’s post-holiday case surge.
Some 1,587 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down by almost 150 since last Monday.
Of those hospitalized, 397 are in ICUs and 205 are on ventilators as of Monday. The ICU numbers is unchanged from a week ago, while the ventilator number is down by three.
Kentucky has received 332,450 total vaccine doses, an increase of 7,800 since last Thursday.
Of the total doses received, 106,275 have been diverted to the long-term care facility program as required by a federal contract. This includes both first and second doses, explaining why fewer of these have been administered compared to the state allocation.
Of the 226,175 doses allocated to the state, 177,197 have been administered, an increase 33,637 since last Thursday.
Of the 106,275 doses allocated through the federal LTC contract, 36,370 have been administered, an increase of 7,393 since last Thursday.
A total of 213,567 doses have been administered in the state.
