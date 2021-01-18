Mt. Airy shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shooting is under investigation in Mt. Airy early Monday.
A man was grazed in the neck by a bullet on North Bend Road near Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati police say.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.
Further details were not immediately released.
