Mt. Airy shooting under investigation

Mt. Airy shooting under investigation
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 18, 2021 at 3:50 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 3:50 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shooting is under investigation in Mt. Airy early Monday.

A man was grazed in the neck by a bullet on North Bend Road near Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati police say.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Further details were not immediately released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.