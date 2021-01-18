Over a month later, frustrated community members search again for Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police, loved ones, and community members spent Sunday passing out flyers and searching for any sign of missing 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore.
More than a month after he disappeared, the toddler is still missing.
Faith Burton, a family friend, is trying her best to get the word out any way she can.
She’s put up fliers throughout The Banks and in the Walnut Hills neighborhood first because those are locations connected to Nylo.
Burton says she hopes the fliers remind the community that Nylo is still missing.
“We want that picture out there so we can bring him home,” says Burton.
Nylo’s disappearance has brought complete strangers like Burton together to help in any way they can.
“And I myself if I walk into a playground and I see this I’m going to stop and I’m going to read it because I have my children with me and this could very, unfortunately, be my child in this poster or my grandchild,” says Burton.
Even though she’s never met Nylo, she has become close with his aunt Natasha and dad Tonio Hughes while helping search for him.
Nylo has been missing since Dec. 4.
The boy’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, was killed sometime before Dec. 5 and her body found near the Purple People Bridge over a week later, according to court documents.
Her boyfriend Desean Brown, 20, was indicted on murder charges Dec. 18.
“We are helping the family because we want them to have peace, but we are doing this for Nylo because Nyteisha is not here to look for her son. So that’s our job as mothers and the community to be out here to find her son,” Burton says.
Cincinnati police say, though they haven’t had scheduled searches for Nylo in some time, the department is continuing to investigate every possibility and lead.
For Burton, the slow developments have pushed her patience to a breaking point.
That’s why today, she and another volunteer searched near the Markland Locks and Dam in Florence Indiana and along the Newport shoreline and from the Roebling Bridge to the Montgomery bridge in Cincinnati.
While they looked for clues that could lead investigators to Nylo’s whereabouts, they posted over a hundred fliers.
“We can’t pass a dumpster, trash can, underpass without really looking, everything is in question,” said Burton
Even though there’s been no trace of the little boy, Burton says she is desperately hoping someone spots Nylo.
If you’ve seen Nylo or have any idea where he could be, you are asked to call Cincinnati police immediately.
