Pies & Pints closes at The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A national chain restaurant, Pies & Pints, is now closed at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, according to a post on the pizzeria’s Facebook page.
“Beginning today (1/18) the doors to our “Banks” location in Cincinnati will remain closed. To everyone involved in the journey at this location - thank you so much for supporting us and dining with us. Our other Cincinnati locations in Kenwood and Liberty Town Center will remain open for you to #getsome of your favorite pies. Here’s to the next chapter of P&P and all the exciting things ahead!”
Gift cards for The Banks location can be redeemed at any of their other locations.
Pies & Pints don’t specify in the post why they are closing at The Banks.
In general, restaurants have struggled due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year and several locally have shuttered for good.
