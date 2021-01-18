Pies & Pints closes at The Banks

Pies & Pints closes at The Banks
Pies & Pints closed at The Banks on Monday, according to its Facebook page. (Source: Olivia Ugino)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Chris Riva | January 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 12:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A national chain restaurant, Pies & Pints, is now closed at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, according to a post on the pizzeria’s Facebook page.

“Beginning today (1/18) the doors to our “Banks” location in Cincinnati will remain closed. To everyone involved in the journey at this location - thank you so much for supporting us and dining with us. Our other Cincinnati locations in Kenwood and Liberty Town Center will remain open for you to #getsome of your favorite pies. Here’s to the next chapter of P&P and all the exciting things ahead!”

Gift cards for The Banks location can be redeemed at any of their other locations.

Beginning today (1/18) the doors to our "Banks" location in Cincinnati will remain closed. To everyone involved in the...

Posted by Pies and Pints Pizzeria on Monday, January 18, 2021

Pies & Pints don’t specify in the post why they are closing at The Banks.

In general, restaurants have struggled due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year and several locally have shuttered for good.

FOX19 NOW is continuing to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.