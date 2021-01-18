Police investigating homicide in NKY, victim identified

By Jared Goffinet | January 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 12:05 PM

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in Covington.

William Harding, 55, of Newport, was found dead Sunday around 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue, according to Covington police.

Officers were called to the area initially for a person not breathing.

Police say when they arrived, they found Harding in the stairwell leading up to the house.

Harding had a puncture wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Covington PD.

This is currently being investigated as a homicide, the news release from police states. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

