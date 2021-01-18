Snow returns Tuesday: What to expect

Light snow showers are falling across parts of the Tri-State Monday morning, leaving the potential for some slick roads. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Frank Marzullo and Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 18, 2021 at 4:53 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 7:40 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light snow showers that fell overnight across the Tri-State left a dusting to a half inch of snow and the potential for some slick spots on roads, especially rural ones and overpasses.

Temperatures are falling into the mid-to upper 20s.

This afternoon will be blustery and cold, but you may see a few peeks of sun through the clouds as the high temperature struggles to reach the low 30s.

More light snow is coming Tuesday morning as a clipper system moves through with temperatures just below the freezing mark.

Here’s the latest timeline:

  • Snow 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Accumulation up to 1.5 inches
  • Timing is the issue here right at the morning drive. Roads will be slick, and this snow will stick. But, road treatments work well with temperatures in the low 30s.
  • Still, expect slow travel for the morning commute

The afternoon high Tuesday will get a boost when the sun re-appears and we climb into the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

Sunshine and dry conditions will continue through Wednesday. The high temperature will reach the mid-30s.

The next weather-maker will arrive as mainly rain Thursday morning, but a wintry mix is possible in some locations.

The high temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees by late afternoon, but thermometers will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s by daybreak Friday.

