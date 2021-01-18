Snow returns Tuesday: What to expect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light snow showers that fell overnight across the Tri-State left a dusting to a half inch of snow and the potential for some slick spots on roads, especially rural ones and overpasses.
Temperatures are falling into the mid-to upper 20s.
This afternoon will be blustery and cold, but you may see a few peeks of sun through the clouds as the high temperature struggles to reach the low 30s.
More light snow is coming Tuesday morning as a clipper system moves through with temperatures just below the freezing mark.
Here’s the latest timeline:
- Snow 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Accumulation up to 1.5 inches
- Timing is the issue here right at the morning drive. Roads will be slick, and this snow will stick. But, road treatments work well with temperatures in the low 30s.
- Still, expect slow travel for the morning commute
The afternoon high Tuesday will get a boost when the sun re-appears and we climb into the upper 30s to 40 degrees.
Sunshine and dry conditions will continue through Wednesday. The high temperature will reach the mid-30s.
The next weather-maker will arrive as mainly rain Thursday morning, but a wintry mix is possible in some locations.
The high temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees by late afternoon, but thermometers will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s by daybreak Friday.
