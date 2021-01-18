Snow showers arrive by Tuesday morning’s drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start out your Monday with some flurries and a isolated slick spot possible, otherwise just cold and cloudy skies. Look for a few breaks but mainly cloudy Monday afternoon with a high in the low 30′s.
A quick clipper will move in overnight into Tuesday morning, and while they typically do not put down a lot of snow, this will be more about timing. Accumulations will range around 1 inch to possible 1.5 inches just before the morning commute Tuesday. Snow will taper by 8am and then we are dry during the afternoon hours and in the 30′s on Tuesday. Plan on extra time for Tuesday morning as it looks now.
Then a few flurries Wednesday otherwise dry and we stay dry through the first portion of the weekend, before our next weather maker arrives on Saturday night into Sunday with a mix.
