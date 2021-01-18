Woman dead after police pursuit in Warsaw

By Maggy Mcdonel | January 17, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 8:55 PM

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky (FOX19) - A woman is dead after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Warsaw early Sunday morning.

KSP says they were called to a scene around 1:20 a.m. after Warsaw PD had attempted to stop a car on US 42 for speeding. The car did not stop and, during the pursuit, missed a curve and hit a concrete wall.

Shanda Withrow, 54, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were transported to a nearby hospital, according to KSP.

KSP reports Withrow was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver and other passenger were restrained.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

