Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati wins big at BroadwayWorld Awards

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati took home quite a few wins recently at the BroadwayWorld Awards.
Disney’s “The Jungle Book,” which received reignition for the costume design as well as the scenic design and the show’s star who played Mowgli were just a few of the winners.
“Some of our touring productions like ‘Martain’s Dream’ and ‘Suffragettes with Liberty and Voting,’ for all these commissions that go out into our communities were recognized for their artistic integrity and importance,” says Producing Artistic Director Roderick Justice. “When all is said and done it goes back to why we exist, and why theatre is so important for children and for the growth of the whole arts ecosystem in Cincinnati.”
