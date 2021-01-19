Registration for COVID-19 vaccine causing some confusion in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Phones have been ringing over at Hamilton County Public Health with calls from people trying to get answers to their COVID-19 vaccination questions.
Currently, people 80 years of age and older in Ohio are eligible for the vaccine. This age group might also not very familiar with computers so Hamilton County set up a phone number to help seniors register.
”Okay so what’s happening is as we get doses in we’re are going through the list, and we are calling people who have registered with us and who are currently over the age of 80, and we’re helping them schedule appointments. So, if you’ve already put your information on the list, we will reach out to you, and we will help you make an appointment as we get more doses in,” Hamilton County Public Health worker Danielle Buede said.
Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says the county has filled all 700 slots for each of the doses it has on hand. He says now it is a waiting game for more vaccines to arrive.
“Everybody is doing the best that they can to get the vaccine into the community, and we knew there would not be enough doses on day one,” Kesterman said. “We’ve only been our community now for three and a half weeks, and it’s going to take time so just be patient.”
A reminder from the Hamilton County Health Department, when you register with them you are not scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. It will just put you on a list for a callback.
For those who do not have internet access or need help registering, call 513-946-7800.
Here the tentative dates to start vaccinating Phase 1B populations:
- The week of Jan. 25, 2021 – Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.
- The week of Feb. 1, 2021 – Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.
- The week of Feb. 8, 2021 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older.
