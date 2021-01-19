Dearborn Co. prosecutor attended Trump speech; condemns violence at Capitol

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens issued a letter on Tuesday to explain her role in attending the rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
Deddens said she went to support the president as she had in 2017 being a member of the Republican party and former County Chair.
“It should be no surprise that I would have attended a speech in support of our democracy and our democratic processes,” she said.
According to Deddens, the rally was over a mile and a half from the Capitol and they decided to leave to beat the crowds. She said she left around 12:30 p.m. and went to a restaurant near their hotel in Alexandra, VA.
“From the restaurant, I watched on television, like millions of Americans, in horror as a peaceful rally turned into an assault on our seat of government. I could not believe such events were happening in my lifetime,” she said.
Deddens said she supports the rights of the hundreds of thousands who marched peacefully, but condemns violence and destruction.
“Those involved in the violent insurrection against the government should be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” she said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.