Father says Cincinnati police told him his missing 19-year-old son is likely dead

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Months after Cincinnati police reported the disappearance of Dominic Allen, still no one has heard from the 19-year-old.
Meanwhile, Dominic’s mother, Kenya Stallworth, and her husband, Robert Robb, were arrested in December. According to court records, they concealed a body in a Westwood home for two months. The pair were charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Dominic’s father, Marcus Allen says he believes that body to be his son’s, though officials have not said as much publicly.
Marcus chronicles the journey of searching for Dominic that began in September 2020.
“We went from searching woods, to beds and apartments, to me questioning his school friends, to me putting up posters all over the neighborhood” he said.
Then, on Oct. 5, Marcus says he went to the Fenton Avenue Home were Dominic lived with Stallworth.
“I asked her, ‘Where is my son?’” Marcus recalled. “She got upset because I am there asking about my child. I knew instantly something wasn’t right then.”
The day in December when Marcus went to the Westwood home and police were there, he says he couldn’t believe what they told him.
“He said there was a body in the house. It’s badly decomposed. We found it under a pile of dirty clothes, and that entire area was infested with bedbugs,” he said.
Marcus says he was told the body was likely his sons.
“When he said there is a 95 percent chance that it’s him, I almost fell to the ground,” he said. “My cousin had to literally catch me. I knew from the moment that he told me he went missing, something was wrong.”
The officer also told Marcus there were signs of torture.
“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘What was going through your head when you all did whatever you all did? What happened for all of this to take place like this to the point where you all not only hide him under a pile of dirty clothes, you all sealed him in his bedroom?’” Marcus said. “My emotions were running so high that day, all I saw was red.”
Now Marcus says he feels like the case has come to a halt.
“We want answers,” he said. “We need answers, and I am tired of waiting. I want to put my child to rest so we can all move on, because there is not a day that goes by I don’t sit in here and I don’t cry. I don’t sleep. If I do sleep, I am tossing and turning all night.”
Stallworth and Robb are due in court Jan. 26.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says it has no updates at this time.
