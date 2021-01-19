Contests
Former high-school coach convicted in sexual misconduct case involving student

He was a girl’s soccer, track, and basketball coach at Bethel Tate High School.
Chad Wilhoff
Chad Wilhoff(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A former girls high-school athletics coach has been found guilty of charges that authorities say included having sex with an underage girl.

Chad Wilhoff, 43, was a girls soccer, track, and basketball coach at Bethel Tate High School but never taught there.

He was accused of having sex with a student at the school between 2003 and 2008, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilhoff turned himself in to deputies on July 16, 2020.

The jury issued its verdict in the week-long trial Friday evening, around three hours after closing arguments.

Prosecutors confirm he was found guilty on all counts contained in the indictment: one count of gross sexual imposition; three counts of sexual battery; and six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

All counts are third-degree felonies and each are punishable by a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison for a maximum total possible prison term of 50 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13 before Judge R. Alan Corbin.

Grand juries handed down two additional indictments against Wilhoff separate from the ten-count indictment above.

In November 2020, he was indicted on one count count of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges stem from alleged offenses that happened with a male victim between 1994 and 1996 when Wilhoff was a juvenile.

In January 2021, he was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual battery.

The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault that happened between June-October 2007.

The trials for those cases will begin after Wilhoff’s sentencing.

