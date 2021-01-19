Former high school coach facing new charge of sexual misconduct, court docs say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A former girl’s high school athletics coach has been indicted on another charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court documents.
Chad Wilhoff was a girl’s soccer, track, and basketball coach, but never taught at Bethel Tate High School.
In addition to unlawful sexual misconduct, Wilhoff was indicted on three counts of sexual battery, the court papers say.
According to the documents, the alleged sexual assault happened between June of 2007 and October of the same year.
Wilhoff was released on a $75,000 bond and is due back in court on March 15.
He was also indicted by a grand jury in July 2020 on six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of sexual battery, and one count of gross sexual imposition, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says.
The alleged crimes happened between 2003 and 2008, according to the sheriff’s office.
Then, on Nov. 10, 2020, Wilhoff was indicted again by a grand jury on a rape charge and five counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the sheriff’s office.
That indictment stemmed from alleged offenses that happened with a male victim between 1994 and 1996 when Wilhoff was a juvenile, the sheriff’s office says.
