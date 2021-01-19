Free COVID-19 testing in Cincinnati

By Drew Amman | January 19, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST - Updated January 19 at 9:20 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the second day in a row, anyone can get a free COVID-19 Test at a pop-up site on Sherman Avenue.  

Crews from the Ohio Department of Health will be at the Richard E. Lindner Family YMCA from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Testing details:

  • No appointment is necessary
  • You can pre-register online
  • No health care provider referral is necessary
  • Address: 2039 Sherman Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45212

Throughout the state of Ohio, other regional pop-up locations will be announced soon.

