Indiana surpasses 9,000 total COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 9,000 Hoosiers have now died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
On Tuesday, Indiana reported 126 additional deaths from the virus. This brings the state’s overall death toll to 9,092.
Dearborn County and Union County each reported one new death on Tuesday.
The ISDH reported 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. 595,436 total Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 6, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 32 new cases (4,645 total)
- Franklin County: Six new cases (1,444 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (472 total)
- Ripley County: Six new cases (2,943 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (623 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (614 total)
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.9%.
Six southeast Indiana counties in the FOX19 Now viewing remain at the highest level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties are all in the red level of Indiana’s alert map, according to the state’s updated data.
Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Indiana is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.
Phase 1A makes anyone over the age of 70, work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in a congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material eligible for the vaccine.
