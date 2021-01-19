Local leaders helping students understand National Day of Racial Healing significance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Recognized as a National Day of Racial Healing, leaders across the Tri-State on Tuesday helped make sure students observed and understood its meaning.
The day is meant as a time for contemplation and collective action on how we heal as a community from the effects of racism.
Daylong virtual events started at the University of Cincinnati around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The day’s events, organized by UC’s Center for Truth & Racial Healing, featured panelists, artists, and musicians with all facilitating conversations on the process of healing.
“Healing happens through a number of different ways,” says Tia Sheree Gaynor at UC’s Center for Truth & Racial Healing. “Through movement through songs and dance and celebration.”
Tuesday’s events were put on to help anyone who might be going through social unrest.
“We recognize the moment, the heightened moment we are in related to racial injustice in this country,” says Gaynor. “We also recognize the history of racial injustice and racism in the United States.”
US student Rafael Manzo, who is an immigrant from Mexico, says it’s crucial to have these inclusive conversations.
“You have to be empathic, and just like think about others and get them involved in everything so they don’t feel like they’re left out,” says Manzo.
Local leaders say now is the time to engage our youth, and not just at a college level.
Fairfield North Elementary School Principal Denise Hayes says her school district is making sure their students are engaging in the healing process with events circled around unity week.
“We came up with different activities our students could do and be involved with all the way from pre-school to 12th grade that will remind them the importance of us being one unified district,” explains Hayes.
Tuesday’s event organizers at UC say even when the day is over, the conversation doesn’t stop here. They hope this will be the springboard of a racial healing agenda.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.