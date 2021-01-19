Local rescue brings pups back from Tennessee hoarding case

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A local animal shelter recently helped save more than two hundred animals from a hoarding situation in Tennessee.
Six of the animals made it back to an Amelia-based rescue agency, All Dogs Come From Heaven. The rest were spread out among 14 other agencies.
The animals were rescued from a home in Grundy County, Tennessee. Rescuers didn’t have all the info before arriving.
“It was only about 30 percent complete of what the conditions we found on site,” William Coplen explained.
Officials like Coplen ended up rescuing 211 animals. Many more — perhaps as many as 600, according to Coplen — were dead on the property.
Coplen says this is one of the worst cases he’s seen in his ten years rescuing animals.
“Obviously the numerical count is part of it… 211 is a lot,” he said. “A big part of that equation though is the conditions, not of the animals as much, which is surprising, but of the living conditions of the animals.”
He recalled the smell being tough to handle.
“There were animals running everywhere, in every nook and cranny,” he said. “I found dogs in the fire place. Dogs living on countertops. It was a pretty significantly tough thing to watch.”
Coplen, who works with All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue, says the animals must be assessed and cared for at the agency. That will take several weeks, then the dogs, many of them puppies, will be up for adoption.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.