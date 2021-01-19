Mega Millions jackpot now $865M, Tuesday results in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is in!
The numbers are: 10 - 19 - 26 - 50 - 28 with a mega ball of 16
The prize was raised to an estimated $865 million over the weekend.
Powerball, which draws on Wednesday night, is $730 million.
Both mark 35 weeks without a jackpot winner in either game. The last time anyone won either game’s top prize was September.
The chances of matching all six numbers? One in 302.5 million.
If you win the Mega Millions drawing and choose the cash option you’d walk away with a cool $638.8 million.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.