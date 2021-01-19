Moeller grad remains in critical condition after accidental fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Moeller lacrosse player who graduated in 2019 remains in critical but stable condition after an accidental fall Saturday night, according to a post by Moeller High School.
During a prayer service, Moeller President Marshall Hyzdu said Braedon Titus underwent surgery Sunday afternoon.
According to the school, Titus is now breathing on his own, but remains on a ventilator.
“This evening, Braedon began responding to commands...wiggling toes and giving thumbs up! He still has a long road ahead, but this is great news,” the post reads.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.