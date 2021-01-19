Moeller grad remains in critical condition after accidental fall

By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 19, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST - Updated January 19 at 11:18 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Moeller lacrosse player who graduated in 2019 remains in critical but stable condition after an accidental fall Saturday night, according to a post by Moeller High School.

During a prayer service, Moeller President Marshall Hyzdu said Braedon Titus underwent surgery Sunday afternoon.

According to the school, Titus is now breathing on his own, but remains on a ventilator.

“This evening, Braedon began responding to commands...wiggling toes and giving thumbs up! He still has a long road ahead, but this is great news,” the post reads.

