More than $8M in fake designer bracelets seized by federal officers in Cincinnati & Louisville

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than $8 million in counterfeit Cartier products were seized on the same day in two different locations by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.
On Jan. 14, Cincinnati and Louisville officers stopped and inspected shipments coming from Hong Kong. Inside of the shipments, CBP says officers found more than 800 counterfeit designer bracelets.
Two boxes were inspected in Cincinnati, according to CBP. One box contained 267 fake bracelets while the other had 137 inside.
If the bracelets found by Cincinnati officers were actually Cartier merchandise, CBP says they would have been worth more than $4.17 million.
“This is a significant seizure for CBP, but unfortunately, CBP officers see counterfeit shipments like this every day,” said Richard Gillespie, Port Director-Cincinnati. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”
In Louisville, CBP officers found 401 counterfeit Cartier products. Those products would have been worth $4.55 million if they were real, CBP says.
The fake products seized at Cincinnati and Louisville combined for more than $8 million, according to CBP.
