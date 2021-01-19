More than 20 men arrested for crimes in recent months at Cincinnati parks, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some parks are being used for a little bit more than getting fresh air. Cincinnati Police Department says its Vice Squad has arrested 21 men for sex crimes at parks since October.
In the past few months, police say nearly two dozen men have been arrested for sex crimes at parks including Mount Airy Forest. Police are now working and taking measures to stop crimes from happening in these areas.
Officers say they have been working with the park board to set up barriers to prevent car traffic from going into the park, but still allowing people to walk through.
The Vice Squad says it has cameras in the parks, and if someone is caught in the act of lewd behavior they will be arrested.
