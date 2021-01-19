Q-Kidz, Cincinnati dance team hosts virtual fundraiser

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Q-Kidz dance team is hosting a winter fundraiser.
Due to the pandemic, instead of a live show, the stars will put on a show-stopping virtual number, “Sparkles and Spirit”.
The team recorded the show over the weekend at Memorial Hall.
FOX 19 caught up with a member of the board of directors who says it’s all about giving back.
" We’re launching our 2021 capital fundraising campaign. Where it’s also a fundraiser but it’s also an announcement to all of Cincinnati that q-kids are opening their capital fundraising.”
That virtual event is this Saturday, January 23rd. Tickets are available now. Click here for more info.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.