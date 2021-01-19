Seeing grandkids, getting haircuts: vaccinated Ohioans ready for normalcy

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Atrium Medical Center in Middletown offered COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday to those people 80 years of age and older who fall under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
Atrium officials say demand is high, and when they were able to offer appointments to get the vaccine, they filled up quickly.
Donna Wilson, 82, says she considers herself lucky to be among the first few to get the vaccine at Atrium.
“I have 16 grandchildren, and I haven’t seen any of them the whole time we stayed home,” Wilson said. “So, it will be nice to get back to the family.”
While Wilson plans to see the grandkids, others are excited to do some of the simplest things.
Thomas Wortley, who is looking forward to getting his haircut now, said his concerns were minimal if not non-existent about the vaccine.
“My son’s a doctor, and he said, ‘get your butt over there,’” Wortley said.
Due to the speed at which appointments at Atrium were filled, many people were left waiting.
“There’s a limited number of vaccines,” explained Dr. Anuj Goyal at Atrium Medical Center. “So, I know for this week, I know they announced it last week, and by Friday both major healthcare systems had run out of appointments.”
Premier Health said its phone system was bogged down with calls for appointments late last week. With appointments now full, hospitals must wait on new vaccine shipments.
For any questions on the COVID-19 vaccine including locations and dates in the Tri-State click the following link: COVID-19 vaccine: When you can get it, how to sign up, and where to get it.
