Snow ends, sunny skies return

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light snow showers that fell earlier Tuesday have ended, leaving sunny skies ahead the rest of the day.
The high temperature is expected to warm to about 40 degrees by this afternoon.
Earlier, a handful of northern Kentucky schools issued delays, closed or went to all remote learning due to the weather.
This system moved west to east along the Ohio River, from southeastern Indiana through northern Kentucky, mostly south of the Interstate 71/71 split.
Most of the snow will melt as it hits road surfaces, making for a wet morning drive.
Your homebound commute will be on mostly dry roads.
We may see a few flurries Wednesday and a few sprinkles Thursday, but the weather will remain basically dry until next Monday.
Temperatures will warm into the mid-40s by Thursday.
This weekend, however, we will return to more seasonal temperatures with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.
