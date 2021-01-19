Teen indicted in fatal OTR shooting of beloved father-of-six

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local family says they are finally getting justice after a grand jury indicted the person prosecutors say killed their loved one.
LaDon Williams, a 36-year-old father of six, was fatally shot in an Over-the-Rhine park on East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street in early May 2019.
Terri Kellam-Williams was LaDon’s wife.
“I miss him so much,” Terri said. “And everybody keeps saying, ‘It’s going to be alright,’ and it ain’t.”
For more than 18 months, Terri and Sheila Williams, LaDon’s mother, have been grieving his loss.
“He was joyful, he was sweet, he was kind, he was funny,” Terri said. “He was a great father, a great friend.”
Days after LaDon’s shooting, police arrested Brandon Dates, Jr., 16, on an open murder warrant.
Dates was indicted last week. Prosecutors say the indictment took time because Dates, a juvenile when arrested, had to go through the juvenile court system.
“It’s better to know that he’ll do the time he deserves,” Terri said. “But I would be better if my husband was here.”
Terri says she’s gone to every court appearance for her husband’s accused killer.
“Until the last court date, he finally showed some emotion,” she said. “He didn’t cry or anything, but he looked like, you know, sorry for what he did.”
Terri says forgiving Dates is a work in progress. Sheila says she doesn’t believe it’s something she’s capable of doing.
“It hurts every day,” Sheila said. “I don’t think I can get it right.”
Dates will be in court Friday.
