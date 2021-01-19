UC’s men’s basketball game against Temple postponed due to COVID-19

UC’s men’s basketball game against Temple postponed due to COVID-19
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the University of Cincinnati. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
By Jared Goffinet | January 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 1:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati’s men’s basketball game against Temple on Wednesday has been postponed.

The postponement announced by the American Athletic Conference is due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of student-athletes at UC, according to the university.

No date for when the game will be rescheduled has been announced yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.