UC’s men’s basketball game against Temple postponed due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati’s men’s basketball game against Temple on Wednesday has been postponed.
The postponement announced by the American Athletic Conference is due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of student-athletes at UC, according to the university.
No date for when the game will be rescheduled has been announced yet.
