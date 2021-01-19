Update: Ohio 48 reopens after chain reaction crashes

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio 48 is open again after three crashes closed it near Interstate 71 in Lebanon at the height of the morning rush Tuesday,, according to the Ohio State Patrol.
Injuries were reported when the accidents occurred about 7:40 a.m.
The first one involved three vehicles, and the second one had two, dispatchers say.
The cause of the initial collision remains under investigation, but slick or icy roads are not considered factors, according to the highway patrol.
