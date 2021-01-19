Ohio to open vaccinations to residents 75+, those with developmental and intellectual disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Next week, the state will open vaccinations for Ohioans 75 years and older.
Vaccinations will also begin the week of Jan. 25 for those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders who make them particularly vulnerable and who have a developmental or intellectual disability, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
“For those persons with an intellectual or developmental disability AND one of these conditions, their local county developmental disabilities board will reach out to them to help coordinate receipt of the vaccination,” he said.
The week of Feb. 15, people who have any of those conditions and do not have an intellectual or developmental disability will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Additional information on how these individuals can choose to receive their vaccines is forthcoming.
On Feb. 1, vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 70 and up.
On Feb. 8, they are anticipated to begin for those ages 65 and up.
The Ohio Department of Health has launched a tool on vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov to assist residents looking for a provider that has been allocated vaccines.
The governor said they are also working directly with schools to determine what the vaccination of school personnel looks like.
As of Tuesday, DeWine said 96 percent of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1.
“For those districts and other schools that have made this commitment, the State has designated a local Educational Service Center as a working partner. These Educational Service Centers are communicating this week with each school district to confirm final plans,” he said.
According to DeWine, administration of vaccines will happen through the school-provider partnership and begin the week of Feb. 1 for the first dose and continue over the month.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 836,055 COVID-19 cases and 10,336 deaths in the state.
That’s a single-day increase of 4,989 cases and 55 deaths.
“We’re seeing fewer cases, but we don’t yet know if this is a trend,” DeWine said.
Last week, Hamilton County was elevated to the highest level on Ohio’s COVID-19 Advisory System map.
The purple level indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Ohio’s advisory system utilizes seven data indicators to identify the COVID-19 risk level for each county. The counties are then assigned to one of four color-coded levels based upon their risk level.
The state recommends people who live in purple counties only leave home for “supplies and services.” There are no mandates that come with the designation.
Clermont County also moved to the “purple watch list.”
Hamilton County reported 769 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents from Dec. 30, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2021.
