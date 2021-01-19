9-year-old boy accidentally shoots 15-year-old brother, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 9-year-old boy accidentally shot his 15 year-old-brother in the leg with a gun while playing with it early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Millvale Court near Beekman Street just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the mother of the children was at work and had put her 18-year-old daughter in charge of babysitting.
“Daughter goes to bed, you know, she knows the 9-year-old and the 15-year-old is ok inside the house,” CPD Commander Paul Broxterman said. “Well, the 14-year-old neighbor came over and he had brought a gun.”
The 15-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
The 9-year-old was taken to a Cincinnati police station for questioning. He was “unofficially charged with negligent assault,” which is also called a closed referral, according to police.
Police said the 9-year-old is “too young to be formally charged absent intent and additional circumstances, prosecutorial review, and a competency hearing with a judge.”
The neighbor teen tried hiding the gun and has been charged with obstructing official business, according to CPD.
Police say neither the mom nor babysitter will be charged at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.