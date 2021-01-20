Check before throwing away: Some stimulus payments mailed out mistaken for junk

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - If you are still wondering where your economic stimulus check is, there might be a problem.
Some stimulus checks have reportedly been mistaken for junk mail or a scam.
Steve Schrader says the first red flag was that his stimulus came in the form of a debit card.
“It was weird because I was expecting a paper check from, postmarked from, Washington, D.C. for my stimulus payment,” Schrader says.
The unexpected debit card arrived in a plain white envelope.
“I looked at it, and I thought that it was kind of hokey,” Schrader explained. “And, I was going to run it by our local police department, but I thought I would call you guys [FOX19 NOW] first.”
The Treasury Department’s website says: “Anyone who received the first round of payments in 2020 but doesn’t receive a payment via direct deposit will generally receive a check or, in some instances, a debit card.”
AARP offices across the country have reportedly said their members will likely toss the cards away thinking this is a scam.
Schrader, who is in his 70s, says he opened the letter and called the 1-800 number listed. He read off the numbers on his card, but the next request was too much.
“Then it said, ‘give us the last six numbers of your social security number,’ that’s when I hung up,” Schrader said. “Then I thought, ‘oh, this is weird.’”
Schrader says several of his friends were skeptical as well. He says he emailed the Treasury Department with questions and never heard back.
The information about the debit card is on the department’s website, but it is a one-sentence mention in a story that does not include pictures of the card.
