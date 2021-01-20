Cincinnati police to update council on crime stats, homicides

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officials will update City Council’s Law and Public Safety Committee on the latest crime statistics including homicides and shootings.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Assistant Chief Michael John are scheduled to speak at City Hall starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

So far this year, 66 homicides have been reported in Cincinnati, according to the latest figures available. All but eight of those involved guns.

At this point last year, the city had recorded 75.

Overall in 2020, there were 94 homicides and 486 shootings.

That’s 21 more homicide victims than 73 in 2019, a 28.7% increase.

The previous high record for killings in the city in a single year was 88 in 2006.

Cincinnati only has seen more than 80 homicides in two years: 2006 and 2020, police officials have said.

Cincinnati police officials are scheduled to give City Council an update on the latest crime stats at today's 9 am Law & Public Safety meeting. The city recorded record-high homicides last year. Will this year be the second-highest? https://t.co/imkqHlWvMa — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 28, 2021

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit has a closure rate on its cases that is above the national average.

Cincinnati is not alone in seeing a spike in deadly violence last year.

Cities across America and in Ohio have reported historic homicides such as Columbus; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Knoxville and Memphis in Tennessee and Seattle, Washington; or near-historic homicides including Cleveland.

Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump since the FBI began keeping records, according to figures released Monday by the agency.

Homicides and non-negligent manslaughters climbed an estimated 29.4% to 21,570, an increase of 4,901 over 2019, FBI data showed. It is the highest estimated total since the early 1990s, when homicides stayed above 23,000 a year as drug wars played out in many places in the U.S.

Violent crimes in 2020 went up by a more moderate 5.6% over the previous year while property crimes continued a nearly two-decade decline, falling 7.8%. Robbery and rape dropped 9.3% and 12% respectively.

James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University in Boston, told the Associated Press he considered 2020 a “unique situation” and not part of any sort of long-term trend.

He attributed the dramatic uptick to a confluence of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, conflicts over politics and race and people just generally having too much free time.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.