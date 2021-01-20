Cincinnati schools hiring substitute teachers, aides ahead of return to in-person learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools is hiring substitute teachers and other positions as the district prepares to return to in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The substitute teachers, special needs paraprofessionals, substitute paraprofessionals and nap aids to serve the district’s growing student population, CPS officials say.
The district is holding a “Virtual Walk-In” 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday starting this afternoon through Feb. 24.
Visit BlueJeans or Google Meet)
You can register and apply here.
Visit the district’s website to see the requirements to hold these positions.
