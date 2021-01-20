Clouds decrease on Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds slowly decrease on Wednesday, after a cloudy start look for a daytime high of 36 degrees. Plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a high in the mid 40′s.
The weather will be quiet for a while with the next rainmaker arriving Monday. Some of the rain with this system could be heavy. As the system moves east the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow late Tuesday and in a few spots Wednesday morning.
A couple additional systems will make next week busy. Thursday and Friday then again the following weekend storms will move through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.