Cloudy morning leads to a sunny afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds continue to clear out and we’ll finish the day with mostly sunny conditions this afternoon. Don’t let the sunshine fool you. Daytime highs will remain in the chilly mid-30s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows dropping into the 20s.
Thursday starts with a few morning clouds. They’ll move out quickly leaving us with plenty of sunshine and highs top out in the mid 40′s.
We’re expecting the weather to remain quiet through Sunday afternoon when the next rainmaker arrives. Rain could be widespread and heavy at times. As temperatures drop overnight, Monday could start with a wintry mix. As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow late Tuesday and in a few spots Wednesday morning.
We are tracking more weather systems due to arrive on Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend, January 30, could feature a few storms across the FOX 19 NOW viewing area.
