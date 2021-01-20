Crossroads Florence collecting blanket donations to help the homeless

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Crossroads Florence is collecting blanket donations to help those experiencing homelessness in Northern Kentucky.
Homeless shelters are currently limited in the number of people they can provide beds for this winter due to social distancing requirements. This has left a lot of people out in the cold.
“The reality is most people are homeless because of a job loss, economic difficulties and the pandemic is certainly highlighting that,” Kim Webb, the executive director of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, said.
So far, Crossroads has collected well over 100 blankets.
Their goal is to collect as many blankets as they can, then hand them out to those experiencing homelessness. They will also be taking them to the Brighton Center, Welcome House and the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.
“It could be a person that you have known your whole life, that lost their job due to COVID-19 and they are out on the streets,” says Lori Dunsing, the reach out director at Crossroads Florence. “You know speak to them, don’t just drive past and not acknowledge that they are a human being as well. We are just trying to do a small part to make them feel human, to make them feel seen, and just to bless them.”
Anyone is welcome to bring or ship blankets - new, used, or homemade - to Crossroads Florence through Jan. 24.
Blankets can be dropped off in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the Chapel entrance or shipped to 828 Heights Blvd., Florence KY, 41042.
