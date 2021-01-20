Crossroads Florence collecting blanket donations to help the homeless

“It could be a person that you have known your whole life, that lost their job due to COVID-19 and they are out on the streets,” says Lori Dunsing, the reach out director at Crossroads Florence. “You know speak to them, don’t just drive past and not acknowledge that they are a human being as well. We are just trying to do a small part to make them feel human, to make them feel seen, and just to bless them.”