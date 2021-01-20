Driver sentenced after hitting special needs student getting on bus in 2020, clerk says

PENDLETON CO., Ky. (FOX19) - The driver who hit a special needs student as he was getting on the bus in January of 2020 has been sentenced.
Lisa King received five years probation following her guilty plea to assault and passing a loading school bus, according to the Pendleton County Court clerk.
King was on her way to drop her child off at school on the morning of Jan. 13, 2020, when she came upon a stopped school bus near Pendleton County High School, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the bus had its flashers activated and stop sign deployed.
18-year-old Sam Bryant was trying to get on the bus when deputies say King drove around the right side and hit him.
Originally, King was also facing a wanton endangerment charge. The clerk said that charge was dropped, but it could have resulted in King being sentenced to three years in jail.
Bryant’s mother told FOX19 NOW shortly after her son was hit that he suffered some scrapes to his knee but otherwise was all right.
