Hamilton County moving main COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Board of Elections

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In partnership with The Hamilton County Board of Elections, Hamilton County Public Health will move its main COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the Hamilton County Board of Elections Early Vote Center, beginning Friday, Jan. 22.
The Board of Elections will provide a centralized location for vaccine administration.
“We are more than happy to provide a convenient vaccination site,“ Director of Elections Sherry Poland said. “The Board of Elections is centrally located with free public parking and accessible through a number of bus routes.”
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said the space will also allow vaccines to be administered, with ample room to move people through, while providing enough space for people to remain following their vaccine to check for vaccine tolerance.
“We are tremendously appreciative that the Board of Elections is providing this space for us and the residents of Hamilton County to more efficiently receive the vaccine,” he said.
Vaccination will be conducted at the Board of Election’s Early Vote Center at 2300 Wall Street in Norwood, which is located on the agency’s campus.
Vaccines are available by appointment only.
“The county will reach out to you when they have the vaccination available for you and if you’re in the right age category,” Deputy Director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections Sally Krisel said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 61,931 cases and 441 deaths.
Last week, Hamilton County was elevated to the highest level on Ohio’s COVID-19 Advisory System map.
The purple level indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Ohio’s advisory system utilizes seven data indicators to identify the COVID-19 risk level for each county. The counties are then assigned to one of four color-coded levels based upon their risk level.
The state recommends people who live in purple counties only leave home for “supplies and services.” There are no mandates that come with the designation.
Hamilton County reported 769 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents from Dec. 30, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2021.
Currently, people 80 years of age and older in Ohio are eligible for the vaccine.
Kesterman says the county has filled all 700 slots for each of the doses it has on hand. He says now it is a waiting game for more vaccines to arrive.
“Everybody is doing the best that they can to get the vaccine into the community, and we knew there would not be enough doses on day one,” Kesterman said. “We’ve only been our community now for three and a half weeks, and it’s going to take time so just be patient.”
A reminder from the Hamilton County Health Department, when you register with them you are not scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. It will just put you on a list for a callback.
For those who do not have internet access or need help registering, call 513-946-7800.
Here the tentative dates to start vaccinating Phase 1B populations:
- The week of Jan. 25, 2021 – Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.
- The week of Feb. 1, 2021 – Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.
- The week of Feb. 8, 2021 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.