Hamilton County suspends jury trials until March

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County is suspending jury trials until at least March 8 due to the county being at the highest level on Ohio’s COVID-19 Advisory System map.
People who live in Purple Alert Level 4 counties are advised to only leave home for supplies and services.
According to Court Administrator Patrick Dressing, grand jury proceedings will continue.
“The Courts are monitoring this fluid situation and will resume jury trials when conditions improve in Hamilton County. If you have been summoned for jury duty, please review your summons,” Dressing said.
