Indiana nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana is on the verge of 600,000 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, a total of 598,313 cases of the virus have been reported in Indiana since March 6.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 33 new cases (4,676 total)
- Franklin County: 12 new cases (1,455 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (474 total)
- Ripley County: Six new cases (2,949 total)
- Switzerland County: Nine new cases (632 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (616 total)
The ISDH reported 62 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
A total of 9,154 Hoosiers have died from the virus since March 15, according to the ISDH.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.2%.
Six southeast Indiana counties in the FOX19 Now viewing remain at the highest level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties are all in the red level of Indiana’s alert map, according to the state’s updated data.
Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Indiana is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.
Phase 1A makes anyone over the age of 70, work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in a congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material eligible for the vaccine.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.